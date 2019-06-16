BREAKING: One dead, two injured after car overturns into embankment near Whitewater
Two others are seriously injured
WHITEWATER, Calif. - One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a car overturned into an embankment on the I-10 near Whitewater.
CalFire said firefighters responded after 7 a.m. Saturday morning to a single vehicle collision off the roadway near the Haugen Lehmann Way on-ramp. They said it was difficult terrain for emergency crews, with ravines and trees, as responders tried to rescue those three passengers.
One person passed away at the scene -- and the other two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to track this breaking story.
