News

BREAKING: One dead, two injured after car overturns into embankment near Whitewater

Two others are seriously injured

By:

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 09:13 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 09:14 AM PDT

WHITEWATER, Calif. - One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a car overturned into an embankment on the I-10 near Whitewater. 

CalFire said firefighters responded after 7 a.m. Saturday morning to a single vehicle collision off the roadway near the Haugen Lehmann Way on-ramp. They said it was difficult terrain for emergency crews, with ravines and trees, as responders tried to rescue those three passengers. 

One person passed away at the scene -- and the other two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to track this breaking story. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries