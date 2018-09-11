Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte gets married in La Quinta
LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte got married over the weekend in La Quinta.
As reported by People Magazine, Lochte married former Playboy model and Cathedral City High School alumni Kayla Rae Reid this past Sunday at Morrow Ranch in La Quinta.
Lochte is one of the most decorated swimmers in U.S. history, with 12 medals (four gold) in his Olympic career. Lochte raised some controversy in the 2016 Rio Olympics after saying in a televised interview that he and three other Olympians were robbed at gunpoint at a Brazilian gas station. Ryan was charged with falsely communicating a crime to authorities and suspended from the U.S. national swim team for 10 months. He was cleared of criminal charges in July 2017.
The couple's 15-month-old son served as the ring bearer for the ceremony. Lochte and Reid got married in a civil ceremony in January, not holding a bigger ceremony until their son could be apart of the big day.
