Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte gets married in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte got married over the weekend in La Quinta.

As reported by People Magazine, Lochte married former Playboy model and Cathedral City High School alumni Kayla Rae Reid this past Sunday at Morrow Ranch in La Quinta.

Lochte is one of the most decorated swimmers in U.S. history, with 12 medals (four gold) in his Olympic career. Lochte raised some controversy in the 2016 Rio Olympics after saying in a televised interview that he and three other Olympians were robbed at gunpoint at a Brazilian gas station. Ryan was charged with falsely communicating a crime to authorities and suspended from the U.S. national swim team for 10 months. He was cleared of criminal charges in July 2017.

View this post on Instagram What a day. Surrounded with love. The Lochtes!!!❤️✨😊 thank you so much to every single one of you who made this day magical. Above and beyond! Extremely thankful and blessed to have the best team ever! #lochtedinlove Venue: @morrowranchlaquinta Planners: @purelavishevents Photo: @chardphoto Video: @lunabayfilms Dress: @galialahav Florals/Bar/design : @bottlesandblooms DJ: @elevatedpulse Jewelry: @tacoriofficial Suits: @giorgio_verdi Makeup: @tammyphammakeup Hair: @hairwith_amanda Bridesmaids dresses: @watters Bridesmaids jewelry: @shopcdahl Catering: @grandfandb Cake: @cakestudiola Lounges: @oaktreeweddingrentals Signage: @pirouettepapercompany Laser cuts: @printedyou Bridesmaids gifts: @showmeyourmumu Groomsmen gifts: @laceandscotch A post shared by KAYLA RAE LOCHTE (@kaylaraereid) on Sep 10, 2018 at 8:11am PDT

The couple's 15-month-old son served as the ring bearer for the ceremony. Lochte and Reid got married in a civil ceremony in January, not holding a bigger ceremony until their son could be apart of the big day.

