Police: Threat against Shadow Hills High School not credible

Threat against Shadow Hills not credible

Administrators at Shadow Hills High School in Indio are investigating a shooting threat against the school.

SHHS Principal Gabriel P. Fajardo revealed in a letter to parents that Monday afternoon, school administrators received a report of a student who saw a photo of what appears to be a handgun and a caption that read, "Get ready shadow."

Picture of the alleged threat

Several students followed suit and immediately reported the photo to school administration. Fajarado said school administrators immediately notified the School Resource Officer, who is investigating the matter.

"The procedures that we have in place allow us to handle these situations with little disruption to the other students in the building, most of whom are unaware that a threat had even been made. We will continue to investigate the matter and if you have any information, please let us know," Fajarado wrote.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed whether arrests have been made or if the threat was credible. We have reached out to the Indio Police Department for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Fajarado thanked the students and parents who came forward and reported the photo and provided information critical to the investigation.

"Only by working as a school community in partnership with parents can we create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve," Fajarado added.

If you wish to make an anonymous tip for any of the Desert Sands Unified School District schools, go to https://www.psstworld.com/.