Officials believe fire at Spa Hotel in Desert Hot Springs was intentional set

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 09:54 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:54 PM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Desert Hot Springs hotel is back open, one day after a fire sparked in the hotel's storage room.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was reported at 6:15 p.m. at the Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel, located at 10805 Palm Drive.

The fire was initially believed to have been confined to the room but firefighters later discovered the blaze had extended to the second floor of the hotel.

Viewers tell News Channel 3 the storage room and some guest rooms have sustained smoke damage. Those rooms remain closed tonight.

No word on what caused the fire to start but officials believe it was intentionally set.

