Officials announce Martinez Fire is 100% contained

Thermal fire 100 percent contained

THERMAL, Calif.- - The Bureau of Indian Affairs announced Monday that the Martinez Fire is 100 percent contained.

"The fires contained 100 percent, meaning it's not going to go anywhere. Control is basically where we have 52 percent of the material inside out. We still got another 48 percent to go," said Raymond Ruiz, fire operations specialist for the BIA.

The 52-acre mulch fire broke out on October 14 at a recycling facility on tribal lands near Thermal. Kyle Funk of the BIA said the mulch piles fueling the fire are anywhere from 12-15 feet high, requiring a lot of time and energy.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The BIA gave News Channel 3 a look inside the recycling facility where the fire broke out, showcasing the step-by-step process to contain the flames.

Crews were seen layering those piles with foam. The excavator comes in to smolder hot piles. A bulldozer takes it from there.

"To push and move the material so it can move that material so that it can increase the surface area and move that heat," Funk said.

Crews have been repeating this process for the past two weeks. Although great progress has been made, smoke continues to cause concerns for residents, especially those with underlying health issues like asthma.

"The EPA survey did not find any hazardous components within the smoke," said ."That does not mean there aren't concerns about the smoke level."

Dr. Cameron Kaiser of the Riverside County Public Health Office said the Air Quality Management District continues to monitor the amount of particulate matter in the air, a component that can cause irritation in the lungs.

"If you breathe in enough that can be very irritating. This is something that's going to drag on for a couple of weeks," Kaiser said.

BIA officials are still projecting to have the fire completely out by early next month, this would still depend on weather conditions, including wind gusts and temperatures.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.