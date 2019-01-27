News

Officers investigate active crime scene in La Quinta

Neighborhood off Dune Palms

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 01:05 PM PST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 01:14 PM PST

LA QUINTA, Calif. -- - La Quinta Police officers and a Riverside Sheriffs' forensics team investigated an active crime scene for hours Sunday morning.

Riverside Sheriffs Department confirmed the scene was a death investigation with one deceased victim and no outstanding suspects.

Crime tape blocked off multiple homes in a neighborhood community off the 46400 block of Dune Palms, across from La Quinta High School.

Police told News Channel 3 there was no active threat to the public Sunday morning.

A neighbor told News Channel 3 reporter Sarah Trott he heard what he thought to be a shotgun go off around 3 a.m. A different neighbor said he overheard what seemed to be a domestic disturbance. 

Investigators are continuing to work this crime.

