Officers investigate active crime scene in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. -- - La Quinta Police officers and a Riverside Sheriffs' forensics team investigated an active crime scene for hours Sunday morning.

Riverside Sheriffs Department confirmed the scene was a death investigation with one deceased victim and no outstanding suspects.

Crime tape blocked off multiple homes in a neighborhood community off the 46400 block of Dune Palms, across from La Quinta High School.

Police told News Channel 3 there was no active threat to the public Sunday morning.

A neighbor told News Channel 3 reporter Sarah Trott he heard what he thought to be a shotgun go off around 3 a.m. A different neighbor said he overheard what seemed to be a domestic disturbance.

Investigators are continuing to work this crime.

