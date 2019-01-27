Officers investigate active crime scene in La Quinta
Neighborhood off Dune Palms
LA QUINTA, Calif. -- - La Quinta Police officers and a Riverside Sheriffs' forensics team investigated an active crime scene for hours Sunday morning.
Riverside Sheriffs Department confirmed the scene was a death investigation with one deceased victim and no outstanding suspects.
Crime tape blocked off multiple homes in a neighborhood community off the 46400 block of Dune Palms, across from La Quinta High School.
Police told News Channel 3 there was no active threat to the public Sunday morning.
A neighbor told News Channel 3 reporter Sarah Trott he heard what he thought to be a shotgun go off around 3 a.m. A different neighbor said he overheard what seemed to be a domestic disturbance.
Investigators are continuing to work this crime.
Check back with News Channel 3 for updates.
