Officer shot during bank robbery in Colton

COLTON, Calif.- - An officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot during a robbery at a bank in Colton.

Sgt. Ray Mendez told KABC the incident began when officers were called to a Chase bank on a report of a possible robbery. When officers arrived, a suspect fired at them from inside the bank, shooting through the glass.

An officer was shot in the neck. The officer sustained a minor injury and is expected to recover, according to the Colton Police Department.

Mendez said officers then evacuated the immediate area and a SWAT team was called in.

Police say Officers entered the bank at around 8:40 p.m. and found the suspect dead inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

