Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot by police after reports of an altercation in Palm Springs, PSPD confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department said the officer-involved shooting occurred near the area of Ramon Road and Palm Canyon.

PSPD Lt. William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that officers were originally called to the Bank of America at around 4:17 p.m. after calls came in reporting a fight between 5 suspects. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a knife and callers reported that he was trying to stab people. When officers arrived, there was a fight between officers and the armed man almost immediately, leading to a man being shot by officers.

Hutchinson said the suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. PSPD originally said an officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. The officer's condition has been upgraded to moderate and they have been hospitalized.

"I did witness the second officer his hand it was like his wrist was hyperextended ...contorted...and a large amount of blood," said Philip Becerra, an eyewitness to the incident.

There is no immediate threat to the public, Hutchinson said.

S Palm Canyon between Camino Parocela and Ramon Road and S Indian Canyon between Camino Parocela and Ramon Road will be closed for several hours.

PSPD is asking for any witnesses or those with video of the incident to contact police.

Larry Bitonti, owner of Hair of the Dog in Palm Springs says he watched the incident unfold through his front window: "There was a lot of noise a lot of sirens coming in and I really felt sorry for the officer because this guy was like possessed."

Other people on scene near the time of the fight described the suspect's erratic and aggressive behavior. "What he told me is that something happened...a gentlemen went into a barbershop and pulled a knife and was threatening people and was yelling inappropriate racial slurs or something," said Ken Wilson.

Eyewitnesses say they're grateful for the quick response time that resulted in no casualties. "Really comforting that the Palm Springs Police Department and Sheriff's Department responded and took the situation under control in an amazingly quick fashion," added Becerra.