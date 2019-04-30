Man hospitalized after Indio officer-involved shooting

Indio, Calif. - One man has been hospitalized following an early morning officer-involved shooting in Indio, police confirmed to News Channel 3.

Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron tells News Channel 3 that officers were called to a home for a domestic violence incident near Violet Street and Daffodil Court, off Avenue 49, at 5:35 this morning.

Police say 'the man of the house' was threatening to kill family members and responding police officers. Guitron says the man was outside with a rifle in hand when officers arrived. Officers tried to subdue the man with 'less than lethal' methods outside of the home after he refused to follow their commands.

Guitron says that's when at least one officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect went into the home and came back out. Officers and a police canine team subdued the suspect. No canines were injured during the altercation

The suspect was sent to a hospital. No officers were injured, police say. The family inside the home is all okay.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department will be taking over the officer-involved shooting investigation and the Indio Police Department will be conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking story. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates. A News Channel 3 news team is on scene.