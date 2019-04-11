Suspect dead in Indio officer-involved shooting

Suspect dead in officer involved shooting in Indio

INDIO, Calif.- - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting this afternoon in Indio, according to Indio Police Department Public Information Officer Ben Guitron.

The shooting occurred at around 4:45 p.m. at the Las Palmas Apartments near Las Palmas Road and Highway 111 in Indio.

Guitron confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unclear at this time if it was from a gunshot-related injury.

The man matched the description of a suspect involved in a robbery earlier in the afternoon, according to Guitron. The robbery was reported near the intersection of Monroe Street and Highway 111 at around 3:40 p.m. Officers said the suspect assaulted a young man and stole his cellphone. Officers were in the area searching for the suspect when they received a suspicious persons call at the apartment.

Guitron said the suspect produced a handgun during contact with the officers shortly before the officer-involved shooting occurred.

No officers were injured during the incident. The victim in the initial robbery suffered injuries to the head and remains in the hospital in stable condition, Guitron confirmed.

