Odor Advisory extended through Monday

South Coast Air Quality Management District extends Odor Advisory

South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) has extended the time frame of an Odor Advisory for the Coachella Valley. The advisory will be in effect through Monday afternoon, August 26th. The gas responsible for the smell of rotten eggs is hydrogen sulfide. It comes from the natural processes that occur due to the Salton Sea.

Over the past two weeks, hydrogen sulfide concentrations have been elevated downwind of the Salton sea. As of Saturday morning, concentrations were up to 76 ppb at a locator close to the shore of the Salton Sea with 35 ppb near Mecca, CA. Southerly winds increase the concentration readings, especially during the morning hours.

Some people may experience nausea and headaches from the gas. The South Coast Air Quality Management District says, "The symptoms associated with this level of exposure are temporary and do not cause any long-term health effects."

You can find more details on this current advisory and any future advisories on their website http://www.aqmd.gov/