News

Odor Advisory extended through Monday

The smell of rotten eggs is in the air

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 09:49 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:49 AM PDT

South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) has extended the time frame of an Odor Advisory for the Coachella Valley. The advisory will be in effect through Monday afternoon, August 26th. The gas responsible for the smell of rotten eggs is hydrogen sulfide. It comes from the natural processes that occur due to the Salton Sea. 

Over the past two weeks, hydrogen sulfide concentrations have been elevated downwind of the Salton sea.  As of Saturday morning, concentrations were up to 76 ppb at a locator close to the shore of the Salton Sea with 35 ppb near Mecca, CA. Southerly winds increase the concentration readings, especially during the morning hours.

Some people may experience nausea and headaches from the gas. The South Coast Air Quality Management District  says, "The symptoms associated with this level of exposure are temporary and do not cause any long-term health effects." 

You can find more details on this current advisory and any future advisories on their website http://www.aqmd.gov/


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries