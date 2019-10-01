News

October Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Animal Samaritans

Animal Samaritans

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - October's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Animal Samaritans.

Animal Samaritans is a nonprofit that is more than just an animal shelter and a place to adopt a furry friend, they believe in the healing power of animal-human connections. 

The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will go towards their Humane Education Program which teaches kids in our communities animal-based lessons to end the cycle of abuse against animals and ultimately help end abuse against people as well. 

