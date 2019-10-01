October Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Animal Samaritans

Norman a good dog looking for a loving home. You can find him at Animal Samaritans SPCA in Thousand Palms, CA. 760-343-3477.

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - October's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Animal Samaritans.

Animal Samaritans is a nonprofit that is more than just an animal shelter and a place to adopt a furry friend, they believe in the healing power of animal-human connections.

The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will go towards their Humane Education Program which teaches kids in our communities animal-based lessons to end the cycle of abuse against animals and ultimately help end abuse against people as well.

