OC dog missing since December 2017 found in Palm Springs

Black China (Courtesy of the Palm Springs Police Department)

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - An Orange County bulldog reported missing a year and a half ago was found in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Animal Control Unit found "Black China" today. The female English bulldog had been reported missing since December 3, 2017, from her home in Santa Ana.

Authorities were able to make contact with the dog's owner thanks to information on a microchip implant. They were reunited today in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Animal Control unit and the Palm Springs Police Department want to remind all pet owners to microchip their loved pets. It is very helpful for cases like this when a pet goes missing and inexplicably ends up in a city 90 miles away a year and a half later.

This is the second reunion of a dog that was missing for over a year this week. On Tuesday, a local man was reunited with his pit bull that had gone missing in early 2018.

