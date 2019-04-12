News

OC dog missing since December 2017 found in Palm Springs

By:

Posted: Apr 11, 2019 07:49 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 07:49 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - An Orange County bulldog reported missing a year and a half ago was found in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Animal Control Unit found "Black China" today. The female English bulldog had been reported missing since December 3, 2017, from her home in Santa Ana.

Authorities were able to make contact with the dog's owner thanks to information on a microchip implant. They were reunited today in Palm Springs.

 

 

The Palm Springs Animal Control unit and the Palm Springs Police Department want to remind all pet owners to microchip their loved pets. It is very helpful for cases like this when a pet goes missing and inexplicably ends up in a city 90 miles away a year and a half later.

This is the second reunion of a dog that was missing for over a year this week. On Tuesday, a local man was reunited with his pit bull that had gone missing in early 2018.

More Info: Local man reunited with missing dog

Not only that, this week, we spoke to a Palm Springs man who has a family of bobcats living in his backyard.

Details: Palm Springs man videos bobcat family in backyard

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries