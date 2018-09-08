Obama on getting out to voting: "This is not Coachella"

News

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Former President Barack Obama kicked-off a "Get Out the Vote" campaign with an appeal to young voters in Illinois.

"You need to vote because our democracy depends on it," Obama told the crowd. "You can't opt out because you don't feel sufficiently inspired by this or that particular candidate. This is not a rock concert. This is not Coachella. We don't need a messiah. All we need are decent, honest, hard-working people who are accountable and who have America's best interests at heart."

Obama visited the Coachella Valley several times while in office 

Obama is out on the campaign trail to fire-up the Democrats' base ahead of the mid-term elections.

He said the stakes are high in November, calling  President Donald Trump's policies radical and dangerous.

Obama will campaign for more than a half-dozen house Democrats in Orange County tomorrow. 

