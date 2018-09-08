Obama on getting out to voting: "This is not Coachella"

Obama on getting out to vote: "This is N

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Former President Barack Obama kicked-off a "Get Out the Vote" campaign with an appeal to young voters in Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images More of Obama's speech in Illinois today

"You need to vote because our democracy depends on it," Obama told the crowd. "You can't opt out because you don't feel sufficiently inspired by this or that particular candidate. This is not a rock concert. This is not Coachella. We don't need a messiah. All we need are decent, honest, hard-working people who are accountable and who have America's best interests at heart."

Obama visited the Coachella Valley several times while in office

14 Photos Barack Obama leaving the valley (Feb 19, 2018)

President Obama in the Coachella Valley Barack Obama leaving the valley (Feb 19, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. President Obama (in the black hat) entering plane at Palm Springs International Airport (Feb 19, 2018) [ + - ] Obama golfing at Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage in Jan. 21 2017 [ + - ] Christopher Tarpening-KESQ & CBS Local 2 Barack & Michelle Obama arrive in Rancho Mirage (Jan. 20, 2017) [ + - ] President Obama plays golf at PGA West in La Quinta ahead of his Summit at Sunnylands with ASEAN. (Feb 14, 2016) [ + - ] Obama in Rancho Mirage addresses nation about death of Justice Scalia (Feb 13, 2016) [ + - ] Chris Scott - KESQ/CBS Local 2 President Obama greets Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon and Rancho Mirage Mayor Dana Hobart on the tarmac of Palm Springs International Airport. (Feb 12, 2016) [ + - ] Hernan Quintas President Obama stops for a photo with Congressman Ruiz, his wife Monica and his two daughters Sky and Sage (June 20, 2015) [ + - ] Kent Kay - KESQ & CBS Local 2 Obama after arriving in the Coachella Valley (Feb 13, 2015) [ + - ] Obama arriving at Palm Springs International Airport, his 2nd Father's Day in the desert (June 20, 2015) [ + - ] Jordan Williams President Obama arrives in Palm Springs for 5th visit to the valley (June 20, 2015) [ + - ] President Obama sits down with King Abdullah II at Sunnyland Estate in Rancho Mirage. (Feb 14, 2014) [ + - ] President Barack Obama, left, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands on Saturday, June 8, 2013, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. President Obama and Chinese President Xi are retreating to a sprawling desert estate for two days of talks on high-stakes issues, including cybersecurity and North Korea's nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) [ + - ] President Barack Obama, right, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands Friday, June 7, 2013, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Seeking a fresh start to a complex relationship, the leaders are retreating to a sprawling desert estate for two days of talks on high-stakes issues, including cybersecurity and North Korea's nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) [ + - ]

Obama is out on the campaign trail to fire-up the Democrats' base ahead of the mid-term elections.

He said the stakes are high in November, calling President Donald Trump's policies radical and dangerous.

Obama will campaign for more than a half-dozen house Democrats in Orange County tomorrow.

