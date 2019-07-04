Numbers to report illegal fireworks

Fireworks are illegal in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

'Safe and sane' fireworks are legal in Cathedral City, Indio, Desert Hot Springs, and Coachella. These kind of fireworks are smaller, stay on the ground, and don't explode in the air.

If you hear fireworks in your community and would like to report it to the authorities, you can call the following numbers:

Desert Hot Springs Police Department - (760) 329-2904 Ext. 2

Cathedral City Police Department - (760) 770-0362

Indio Police Department - (760) 391-4051

Palm Springs Police Department - (760) 323-8116​​​​​​

Riverside County Sheriff's Office - (760 836-3215

Those found with illegal fireworks may be subject to a fine and/or jail time.

Authorities advise that if you want to see a big firework show, just head to the professional show in your city. Click here for a full list of 4th of July events happening in the Coachella Valley.