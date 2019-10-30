November Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Alzheimers Coachella Valley

PALM DESERT, Calif. - November's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Alzheimers Coachella Valley.

Alzheimers Coachella Valley is a nonprofit that offers support and services for Coachella Valley residents living with Alzheimer's, dementia or other cognitive impairments. They support their clients, families and care partners at little to no cost.

The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will go towards expanding their Traveling the Journey, Club Journey and Certified Dementia Training programs. They are also hoping to put the money towards finding a bigger space to accommodate their clients.

You can learn more about Alzheimers Coachella Valley on their website: https://cvalzheimers.org/