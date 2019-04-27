News

North Indian Canyon at the wash closed Saturday morning

PSPD says sand is covering the roadway

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 04:49 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 04:49 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - North Indian Canyon at the wash in Palm Springs was closed early Saturday morning because of sand covering the roadway.

Palm Springs Police Department posted the closure just after 3 am.

No word yet on when it's expected to reopen, so look for alternate routes before you head out on the road. 

Stay wtih News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on any wind-related road closures.


