Nominations sought for 2019 Veteran Service Awards

2018 Veteran Service Award recipients with Senator Stone

Nominations are now being accepted from individuals and groups for the 2019 Veteran Service Awards.

10 military veterans from the 28th Senate District who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help their fellow veterans and members of the community will be honored.

State Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County) will present the awards in May at separate ceremonies held in Southwest Riverside County and the Coachella Valley.

"We owe our veterans a debt that can never be repaid," said Senator Stone. "This award is just a small token of our thanks and appreciation for what they have done, not only during their time in uniform, but after they returned home."

The deadline to submit applications is April 12, 2019.

Award recipients must be residents of the 28th District, which is entirely in Riverside County and includes the cities of Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Wildomar.

Click here for applications and more information. You can also call Stone District Office in Indio (760)398-6442 and Southwest Office in Murrieta (951)894-3530.