Nomination period opens to fill vacant Cathedral City council seat

Cathedral City nominations open

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - It was decided in late February. Cathedral City's council chambers broke out into an uproar when the council voted 3-1 in favor of a special election to fill Mayor Greg Pettis' vacant seat.

Monday, the nomination period opened for candidates looking to throw their hats in the ring. The period lasts from May 6 and runs until May 30 at 6 PM. Would-be candidates can pick up nomination papers at the City Clerk's office.

"I thought the council heard the voices of the community and this is a result that respects the democratic process," said Paul Marchand, a former councilmember and an applicant for the seat said on the night the special election was decided.

The council had originally opted to appoint a new councilmember to replace Pettis, who passed away on Jan. 15.

Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez was the lone 'no' vote opposing the election decision.

Initially, the possibility of a special election was shot down due to time and money constraints.

During the February 27 meeting that ultimately led to the special election decision, the council was going to review a questionnaire submitted by applicants for the seat and announce an appointment.

Ultimately, the public release of the emails between a current councilmember and one of the 14 candidates for the vacant seat has left some residents with the idea the process had been rigged, and caused push back against the possibility of an appointment for the seat.

District 1 residents expressed their satisfaction with the election decision in February, and for good reason. If someone from another district had been appointed to the seat, it's possible District 1, where Pettis lived, would have been left without representation for 2 years.

"This is what democracy looks like," said Cathedral City District 1 resident Lynne O'Neill.

The earliest possible date for the election, which will be done by mail, will be August 27.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.