No criminal charges filed against Stepping Stones employee accused of hitting student
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office will not file charges against an employee of Stepping Stones Learning Center accused of assaulting a student.
Darrin Erb, executive director at the center, was accused of locking a 13-year-old student in a room and beating him on May 17, 2018.
The Palm Springs Police Department did not provide details on the severity of the boy's injuries, but the boy's mother posted photos of her son in a neck brace with bruising around his right eye.
Police began investigating the incident the next day. Since then, police never announced that Erb had been arrested.
John Hall, public information officer for the DA's Office, told News Channel 3 there was a lack sufficient evidence to file any criminal charges.
