No charges filed against driver involved in crash that killed paramedic in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - No charges have been filed against a driver who was involved in a crash that killed a paramedic in Palm Springs in March, according to John Hall, public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

"No charges have been filed based on a lack of sufficient evidence," Hall wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

In June, News Channel 3 first reported that a case against the driver was under review.

The 54-year-old man reportedly made an illegal U-turn on South Gene Autry Trail just south of Dinah Shore Drive on March 18, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The paramedic, 34-year-old Eddie Lustro, was riding his motorcycle in the number one lane when he was struck. Lustro, a Rancho Mirage resident, was just coming off a 12-hour shift with American Medical Response.

"There is a designated two-way left-turn lane the driver could have used to make a legal U-turn," read an excerpt from the PSPD release on the preliminary investigation into the incident.

Lustro is survived by his wife, according to AMR Regional Director Doug Key.

The driver has not been identified, but PSPD released that he had moved to Palm Springs on March 7. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to play a factor in the collision.