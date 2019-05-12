News

NICU moms given first Mother's Day gifts

Made for a Miracle nonprofit celebrates new moms

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 06:53 AM PDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 07:37 AM PDT

051219 MADE FOR A MIRACLE

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - New moms in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Desert Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda Children's Hospital received their first Mother's Day gifts from the nonprofit group, Made for a Miracle.

Organizers say that inside each bag was a hand-knitted blanket, a beanie, and a reusable water bottle, among other items. All items were donated by volunteers. 

Made for a Miracle aims to spread support to parents who have or previously had a child in the NICU. Find more information by visiting the group's website.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries