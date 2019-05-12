NICU moms given first Mother's Day gifts
Made for a Miracle nonprofit celebrates new moms
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - New moms in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Desert Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda Children's Hospital received their first Mother's Day gifts from the nonprofit group, Made for a Miracle.
Organizers say that inside each bag was a hand-knitted blanket, a beanie, and a reusable water bottle, among other items. All items were donated by volunteers.
Made for a Miracle aims to spread support to parents who have or previously had a child in the NICU. Find more information by visiting the group's website.
