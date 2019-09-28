NHL Seattle to give arena update in Palm Springs Monday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - All the major players involved in bringing a 10,000 seat arena to Palm Springs will be in town Monday to provide an update on the project.

In June, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced plans to partner with the Oak View Group to bring a hockey arena to downtown Palm Springs. The Oak View Group is the primary driving force behind the NHL's 32nd franchise which is coming to Seattle.

In a news release issued Friday, the Fearey Group, the public relations firm representing the Oak View Group, announced that a Monday news release will provide an update on both the arena, and for the American Hockey League team application. The home team for the new arena will serve as NHL Seattle's farm team affiliate.

The news conference is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke and NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke will be in attendance.

The proposed complex will be 300,000 square feet and will include a "173,000 square-foot arena, a 35,000 square-foot practice facility, and 44,000 square feet for locker rooms and support facilities", read an excerpt from the news release on a planned Environmental Impact Study for the project.