Palm Springs hits 121 F°, breaking 50-year record

Copyright 2019 CNN Sunshine, heat, hot weather dominate the central and eastern US this weekend.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Monday, Palm Springs broke a heat record set in 1969 when the mercury climbed all the way to a blistering 121 F°.

At 3:00 p.m., it tied the record of 120 F°.

On the other end of the valley, Thermal also saw the temperature climb to 120 F°, but that did not a tie a record.

Palm Springs has just hit a scorching 120° as of 3:00 PM! This ties the record set in 1969. ☀️🔥 #cawx pic.twitter.com/F2Kfi5FgwG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 5, 2019

Sunday saw a daytime high of 116° for both Palm Springs and Thermal. That did not meet or break any records, but it was certainly above normal. Monday and Tuesday temperatures may rise by even a few more degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday at 8 p.m. During this time, take extra caution, stay hydrated, and try to avoid spending too much time outdoors.

Conditions remain overall dry, with some clouds overhead. Temperatures drop slowly to meet more seasonal numbers by the end of the workweek.