News Channel 3 kicks off Nine Cities Blood Challenge drive
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - The Nine Cities challenge is kicking off today at the KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2 studios in Thousand Palms.
Each summer, the Coachella Valley experiences a population exodus, and along with it, a drop in potential blood donors. The local population drops by 30 percent in the summer months, and the remaining Coachella Valley residents need to chip in wholeheartedly to address the blood shortage that comes along with the drop.
The Nine Cities challenge kickoff event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at 31276 Dunham Way, Thousand Palms, CA.
All donors will receive a free movie ticket and a Nine Cities Blood Challenge hat!
Here are all blood drives participating in the challenge:
Cathedral City
Cathedral City Senior Center
Friday, July 12 | 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
37171 W Buddy Rogers Ave
Cathedral City Senior Center
Cathedral City, CA 92234
Coachella
City of Coachella Library
Thursday, July 11 | 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm
1500 6th Street
Meeting Rooms 1 & 2
Coachella, CA 92236
Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Senior Center
Thursday, July 18 | 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
11777 West Drive
Game Room
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Senior Center
Thursday, July 18 | 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
11777 West Drive
Game Room
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs Health & Wellness Center
Friday, July 26 | 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
11750 Cholla Drive
Community Room
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Indian Wells
Indian Wells Golf Resort
Friday, July 19 | 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
44500 Indian Wells Lane
The Players Room
Indian Wells, CA 92210
Indio
Indio Grand Marketplace
Saturday, July 20 | 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
82227 Highway 111
Main Walkway (West Side)
Indio, CA 92201
City of Indio Teen Center
Thursday, July 25 | 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
81678 Avenue 46
Indio Teen Center
Indio, CA 92201
La Quinta
City of La Quinta Wellness Center
Saturday, July 27 | 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
78450 Avenida La Fonda
Wellness Center
La Quinta, CA 92253
Keller Williams
Wednesday, July 31 | 10 am to 3:00 pm
47100 Washington St., Suite 101
La Quinta, CA 92253
Palm Desert
College of the Desert
Wednesday, July 10 | 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Center
43500 Monterey Avenue
Multipurpose Room
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Palm Desert Community Center
Saturday, July 13 | 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
43900 San Pablo Ave.
Multipurpose Room
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Palm Springs
College of the Desert*
Tuesday, July 2 | Wednesday, July 10 | Tuesday, July 16 | Wednesday, July 24
9:30 am to 2:30 pm
College of the Desert – Palm Springs
1300 E Baristo Road
Classroom PS05
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Palm Springs Air Museum*
Thursday, July 4 / Friday, July 5 / Saturday, July 6
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
745 N Gene Autry Trail
Theater Room
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Our Savior’s Palm Springs*
Sunday, July 21 | 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
1020 Ramon Rd.
Fellowship Hall
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage Public Library
Wednesday, July 17 | 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
71-100 Highway 111
Community Room
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Holt Architecture – Somatherapy Institute
Friday, July 26 | 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Somatherapy Institute
70-225 Highway 111 Suite B&C
Classroom
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Eisenhower Health, Rancho Mirage
Wednesday, July 31 | 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Annenberg Center for Health Sciences
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Dining Room
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
*Baseball-style cap and movie ticket not available at this drive.
