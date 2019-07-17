News Channel 3 kicks off Nine Cities Blood Challenge drive

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - The Nine Cities challenge is kicking off today at the KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2 studios in Thousand Palms.

Each summer, the Coachella Valley experiences a population exodus, and along with it, a drop in potential blood donors. The local population drops by 30 percent in the summer months, and the remaining Coachella Valley residents need to chip in wholeheartedly to address the blood shortage that comes along with the drop.

The Nine Cities challenge kickoff event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at 31276 Dunham Way, Thousand Palms, CA.

All donors will receive a free movie ticket and a Nine Cities Blood Challenge hat!

Here are all blood drives participating in the challenge:

Cathedral City

Cathedral City Senior Center

Friday, July 12 | 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

37171 W Buddy Rogers Ave

Cathedral City Senior Center

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Coachella

City of Coachella Library

Thursday, July 11 | 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm

1500 6th Street

Meeting Rooms 1 & 2

Coachella, CA 92236

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Senior Center

Thursday, July 18 | 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

11777 West Drive

Game Room

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Senior Center

Thursday, July 18 | 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

11777 West Drive

Game Room

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Desert Hot Springs Health & Wellness Center

Friday, July 26 | 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

11750 Cholla Drive

Community Room

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Indian Wells

Indian Wells Golf Resort

Friday, July 19 | 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

44500 Indian Wells Lane

The Players Room

Indian Wells, CA 92210

Indio

Indio Grand Marketplace

Saturday, July 20 | 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

82227 Highway 111

Main Walkway (West Side)

Indio, CA 92201

City of Indio Teen Center

Thursday, July 25 | 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

81678 Avenue 46

Indio Teen Center

Indio, CA 92201

La Quinta

City of La Quinta Wellness Center

Saturday, July 27 | 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

78450 Avenida La Fonda

Wellness Center

La Quinta, CA 92253

Keller Williams

Wednesday, July 31 | 10 am to 3:00 pm

47100 Washington St., Suite 101

La Quinta, CA 92253

Palm Desert

College of the Desert

Wednesday, July 10 | 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Center

43500 Monterey Avenue

Multipurpose Room

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Desert Community Center

Saturday, July 13 | 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

43900 San Pablo Ave.

Multipurpose Room

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Springs

College of the Desert*

Tuesday, July 2 | Wednesday, July 10 | Tuesday, July 16 | Wednesday, July 24

9:30 am to 2:30 pm

College of the Desert – Palm Springs

1300 E Baristo Road

Classroom PS05

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Palm Springs Air Museum*

Thursday, July 4 / Friday, July 5 / Saturday, July 6

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

745 N Gene Autry Trail

Theater Room

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Our Savior’s Palm Springs*

Sunday, July 21 | 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

1020 Ramon Rd.

Fellowship Hall

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage Public Library

Wednesday, July 17 | 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

71-100 Highway 111

Community Room

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Holt Architecture – Somatherapy Institute

Friday, July 26 | 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Somatherapy Institute

70-225 Highway 111 Suite B&C

Classroom

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Eisenhower Health, Rancho Mirage

Wednesday, July 31 | 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Annenberg Center for Health Sciences

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Dining Room

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

*Baseball-style cap and movie ticket not available at this drive.

