News Channel 3 takes first look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

News Channel 3 takes first look at Star

ANAHEIM, Calif.- - A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...

News Channel 3 checked out one of Disneyland's most anticipated additions in the park's history -- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

Take a ride through the galaxy on the Millennium Falcon

