News Channel 3 takes first look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
ANAHEIM, Calif.- - A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...
News Channel 3 checked out one of Disneyland's most anticipated additions in the park's history -- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!
Watch News Channel 3 live at 6 PM and 11 PM, and also on Fox 11 at 10 PM to have a special behind-the-scenes look at the brand-new section fo the park.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15