Newest CCPD officer first cadet sworn-in

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The newest officer for Cathedral City Police Department is someone who's making history there.

It's all in a day's work for Officer Brooke Kohrell, starting out as the newest officer for the department.

“It's been intense. There's been a lot of information being thrown at me. A lot of paperwork we have to go through,” she said.

It's work she takes pride in. The newest officer for the #CathedralCity Police Department is the first cadet to become a sworn officer. Coming up tonight at 5, hear her story on what this accomplishment means on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/3wItgePttb — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) May 7, 2019 “I just want to use my abilities to help people and get victims the justice they need or even help somebody cross the street,” Officer Kohrell said.

Officer Kohrell comes in as the department's first cadet to become a sworn officer a process that took three years. She eventually went to the police academy and finished as one of the top students.

and then came the offer.

“It was kind of surreal. It didn't seem real and when I signed my paper I was like wow...this is it,” she said.

The department says nurturing prospective officers through its cadet program creates an easier transition for successful candidates.

“They're familiar with personalities, they're familiar with the geography of the city and they’re familiar with the things and the dynamic of the police department,” Commander Paul Herrera said.

Officer Khorell says she lives by the motto of the department, Pride in Service, and wants to inspire others, especially girls that their dreams in law enforcement can come true.

“I went through injuries. I went through sickness but in the end, I ended up making it so you know, I hope that I'm some type of influence to them to where they say 'If she can do it, then I can do it' and I can help them along the way,” she said.