New summer security measures in effect at Whitewater River

Whitewater River summer security measures in effect

Whitewater, Calif. - New summer security measures are now in effect at the Whitewater River, aimed at keeping people out of the dangerous, rushing water and its surrounding areas.

The Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) hired a security firm to patrol the riverbed area near Interstate 10 daily from sunrise to sunset, beginning May 20 through Sept. 30.

At about midday on Memorial Day, the guard said he had turned away nearly 50 cars since that morning.

"There's no lifeguards down there," said Jesse Curiel, a guard with Southwest Security. "There's nobody going to run down there and pull you out of the water and stuff like that -- you're on your own."

According to CAL FIRE, the Whitewater River can reach speeds near 25 mph -- strong enough to sweep a person downstream.

"It's very deceiving," Curiel said. "It's not that deep but it will take you down. It will take you down real easy."

"CVWD has repeatedly reminded residents and visitors that it is unlawful to enter the Whitewater River channel and area canals," said Katie Evans, director of Communications and Conservation for the district. "We decided to take this additional step to further protect the public during the hot months when the temptation to visit the water is especially high."

This comes after a father and son drowned in the river last September. 41-year-old David Martinez-Garcia died while attempting to save his son, 7-year-old David Martinez, from the Whitewater River. Both were from San Bernardino.

And adding to the danger were gusty winds of up to 50 mph Monday.

"I'd find something else," Curiel said. "A nice quiet park somewhere...and set up there. And have a good safe Memorial Day."

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.