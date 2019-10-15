New Salton Sea board holding first meeting Tuesday to reveal project plans for sea's north shore
North Lake Plan to be discussed
NORTH SHORE, Calif. - A board representing a new public financing authority set up to develop and enhance the north end of the Salton Sea will hold its first public meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will include presentations which will reveal development concepts aimed at enhancing and restoring the sea's north end.
News Channel 3 will be at the meeting, and complete coverage of the event will be featured online later today, and tonight on News Channel 3.
