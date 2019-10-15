New Salton Sea board holding first meeting Tuesday to reveal project plans for sea's north shore

News

North Lake Plan to be discussed

NORTH SHORE, Calif. - A board representing a new public financing authority set up to develop and enhance the north end of the Salton Sea will hold its first public meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will include presentations which will reveal development concepts aimed at enhancing and restoring the sea's north end.

