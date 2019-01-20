New restaurant opens in downtown Palm Springs
Il Corso Palm Springs opens for business
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Downtown Palm Springs welcomed a new restaurant on North Palm Canyon Drive this last week. Il Corso has opened a second location in Palm Springs next to the Kimpton Rowan Hotel.
Il Corso's first location is in Palm Desert off El Paseo, but this new spot has a larger bar and a bigger menu.
"In Palm Desert, we have more of a menu that's more on one region," said owner, Claudio Marfia. "Here [Palm Springs] we try and pick every region of Italy and give a dish on our menu to every region, as well as our wine list. We have our wines of every region of Italy as well as you can pair a dish from the same region."
Marfia said he looks forward to providing an authentic Italian experience for Palm Springs. He also recommends the lasgna and the veal chop.
For more information, visit ilcorsocv.com/.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15