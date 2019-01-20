New restaurant opens in downtown Palm Springs

Il Corso Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Downtown Palm Springs welcomed a new restaurant on North Palm Canyon Drive this last week. Il Corso has opened a second location in Palm Springs next to the Kimpton Rowan Hotel.

Il Corso's first location is in Palm Desert off El Paseo, but this new spot has a larger bar and a bigger menu.

"In Palm Desert, we have more of a menu that's more on one region," said owner, Claudio Marfia. "Here [Palm Springs] we try and pick every region of Italy and give a dish on our menu to every region, as well as our wine list. We have our wines of every region of Italy as well as you can pair a dish from the same region."

Marfia said he looks forward to providing an authentic Italian experience for Palm Springs. He also recommends the lasgna and the veal chop.

For more information, visit ilcorsocv.com/.