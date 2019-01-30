New rabbi hopes to turn page after temple misconduct allegations

PALM SPRINGS, Calf. -- - After Temple Isaiah was rocked with sexual misconduct allegations from former worshippers and employees, the synagogue's interim rabbi, Rabbi Steven Rosenberg, is hoping to change things for the better.

In a statement sent to members, Rabbi Rosenberg said his goal is "to help bring this unique congregation closer together as a loving community, so we may begin a new era of growth, fellowship and success."

In August, former board member and employee Christopher Greene opened a whistleblower lawsuit against the temple, offering statements from himself and two female victims who provided allegations about unwanted and inappropriate kissing, touching and comments from Lazar.

Greene alleged he was wrongfully terminated after bringing forward these concerns to church superiors.

According to the attorney representing former rabbi David Lazar, the parties have since reached a resolution. Greene's attorney could not provide comment on the case.

It's unclear when David Lazar left Temple Isaiah. Temple staff told News Channel 3 his departure was a "mutual agreement."

Lazar's social media shows he started employment at a new Jewsish organization called Or Hamidbar (Light of the Desert) starting January 1.

According to Rosenberg, he started his interim position about a month ago.

"Going forward, we will strive to be welcoming to all who are searching for spirituality, learning and community. We need to be tolerant and accepting of various expressions of Jewish tradition and culture, as well as embracing a wide range of diverse backgrounds and circumstances," said Rosenberg.

In legal documents, Christopher Greene claims temple staff ignored complaints from worshippers and "knew or reasonably knew of Lazar's wrong, dangerous and exploitive conduct based on prior history at former workplaces."

Court documents show Greene sued Temple Isaiah for more than $25,000 in wrongful termination.

The next pending hearing according to public record shows the case is set to be dismissed in May.