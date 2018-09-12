New owner takes over former Postal Annex in Indio

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New developments on a story we first brought you last week.



Hundreds of customers were concerned after a Postal Annex in Indio closed without warning -- leaving them no way to get their mail.



Now a new is owner taking over and customers can finally get their letters and packages.



"We've probably got close to 400 mailboxes here," said Gina Reyes, the store's new owner.



Reyes is rebranding the store as Postal Connection, calling it a one-stop shop for people's mailing needs.



"You can take care of your FedEx, (United States) Postal Service, mailbox," she said. "Some customers used this as their home address, their business address."



The U.S. Postal Service says it held mail from the closed Postal Annex at the Indio post office.

The USPS will start delivering it to Postal Connection on Thursday.

