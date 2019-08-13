New outpatient addiction treatment facility opening in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A new outpatient addiction treatment facility is opening in September for those recovering from substance abuse. Delphi Behavioral Health Group is preparing Desert View Recovery for full operation in Rancho Mirage.

Executive Director of Desert View Recovery, Christopher Larry, said the space is designed for individual and group programming for relapse prevention.

"The longer a person is in treatment, the better off they're at staying sober," said Larry.

Doctor Matt VanDusen is the clinical director. He said programming will be rooted in dialectical behavioral therapy, but customized by client needs, with a focus on addressing mental health issues and trauma.

"It's client centered. It's an individualist approach where we want to meet them where they're at," said VanDusen.

The 8,000 square foot facility will also work with families of those recovering from addiction. According to representatives, Delphi Behavioral Health Group runs eighteen facilities nationwide. They say over the past four years, around 20,000 clients have received treatment.

"You really witness miracles. People come in, and they're really gripped by this disease. They're gripped by these patterns of behavior, and very quickly you start seeing this transformation," said VanDusen.

A grand opening will be held on September 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn more about the facility and services offered. Current and former clients will also be sharing their experiences. Desert View Recovery is located at 70115 Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. You can contact the organization at (760) 300-1519.