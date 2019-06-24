News

New "Museum of Ancient Wonders" coming to the Coachella Valley

Posted: Jun 23, 2019

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - A new museum called the “Museum of Ancient Wonders” will be coming to the Coachella Valley soon.  

Alberto Acosta, the executive director, says he specifically chose the Coachella Valley to become the permanent home of his collection that features exhibits and artifacts that have traveled all around the world. 

“These exhibits are my legacy to the Coachella Valley. It’s a matter of establishing them here in a rented building until we can raise enough to buy a building or design one,” said Acosta.  

A fundraiser was hosted at 849 in Palm Springs on Sunday afternoon to help the museum with its initial costs. They hope it could open its doors here in the valley within the next few months. The mission of the museum is "to educate a diverse audience about the origins of life and ancient civilizations." 
 


