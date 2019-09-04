New Mexico man killed in I-10 rollover crash identified
CABAZON, Calif.- - The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning.
Scott Fliegel, 56, of Albuquerque was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash that was initially reported Tuesday at approximately 10:06 a.m. on the eastbound I-10, two miles east of Main Street in Cabazon.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis was speeding and weaving through traffic while heading eastbound on the I-10. Meanwhile, Fliegel was driving a white 2015 Ford F-150 eastbound in the #3 lane at approximately 70 MPH. The Mercury was passing Fliegel, however, the driver changed lanes before fully passing the Ford. This caused the right rear of the Mercury to collide with the left front of Fliegel's Ford. Both vehicles lost control and rolled off the roadway.
The driver of the Mercury, a 51-year-old man from Torrance, sustained minor injuries. A 43-year-old Albuquerque woman who was a passenger inside Fliegel's Ford was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to CHP.
CHP says alcohol, drugs, distraction and/or mechanical failure have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the cause of the crash. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
