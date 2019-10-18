New earthquake warning app unveiled during annual "Great Shakeout" drill

My Shake app launched

People across the state will be participating in the ‘Great Shakeout’ earthquake drill Thursday.

On October 17th at 10:17 a.m., several schools around the Coachella Valley will be participating in the drill, including students at Cathedral City High School, where a very realistic simulation will take place.

Students will be enacting what could follow a massive earthquake. Students in the school’s Health Environmental Academy of Learning are going to practice responding to “injured” students and staff members. They’re going to practice how they would care for those people until professional help arrives.

Desert Sands Unified School District will also be participating in the 'Great Shakeout' drill, as well as professionals throughout Riverside County. People locally will be joining thousands worldwide, practicing how to “drop, cover and hold on.” The drill is part of a global effort to prepare people to survive and recover from large earthquakes.

Governor Newsom’s office will also be unveiling a new earthquake alert warning system Thursday morning.

October 17th is the 30th anniversary of the major earthquake that struck San Francisco back in 1989, killing 68 people and injuring 3,800 others. It was the strongest quake to hit the area in decades.

Newsom’s office is launching a new statewide warning system involving smartphone app combined with traditional warning systems, including wireless emergency alerts. It's called ShakeAlert. The idea is the system will be able to warn people about a quake before it happens, using ground sensor technology and giving them time to find a place to drop, cover and hold on.

