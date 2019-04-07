New cannabis consumption lounge "Puff Parlour" opens in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A new cannabis consumption lounge celebrated its grand opening Saturday in Cathedral City.
The lounge called, “Puff Parlour,” is located just adjacent to “Dank Depot” off Ramon Road. The owners say they wanted to create a unique social experience complete with TVs, a long communal dining table, couches, old school arcade games and parodies of vintage board games.
“Very chic...you know playing off of palm springs mid-century modern...again designed after an entertainment space or someone’s living room where people can come and feel comfortable,” said Sahak Ghaghian, co-owner, “Puff Parlour” and “Dank Depot."
The mayor of Cathedral City and staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony. and visitors enjoyed food, music and several local cannabis vendors.
