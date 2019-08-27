New billboards aim to generate leads in homicide of Rancho Mirage woman

New billboards aim to generate leads in

INDIO, Calif. - Four new billboards will rotate through the Coachella Valley in the coming weeks, imploring passersby for information that could lead to Rebecca Modrall.

The first billboard was unveiled today on Indio Boulevard, and will stay up for about two weeks before it is moved to another location on Indio Boulevard, headed the other direction. The large sign will later move to Palm Desert.

Rebecca's family paid for the billboards, which read "Where is Rebecca Modrall? Last seen 2-5-19."

Both Rebecca's family, and the lead investigator in the case are urging anyone with information about her disappearance to call (760) 393-3528. Tips can be made anonymously.

The Rancho Mirage mother was last seen on February 5th, after telling friends and family she was going to the home of her boyfriend in La Quinta.

News Channel 3 first reported in May that Rebecca had an ongoing relationship with Valley businessman Joe Coker, who authorities in San Bernardino County confirmed likely took his own life about one month after Rebecca disappeared.

The lead investigator in Riverside County said today he anticipated more tips would come in once the billboards were unveiled.

"Please step up and do the right thing," said Sarah Modrall, Rebecca's mother. "If you saw anything or heard anything that would lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her murder. You can leave all tips anonymously."

Sarah Modrall also confirmed that a fourth memorial placed in La Quinta for Rebecca was stolen just two days after it was put up. "It will be hard to take a billboard down," she said hopefully.

