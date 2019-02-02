National Weather Service warns of possible flooding in the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a issued an outlook regarding the weekend storms in the Coachella Valley, warning of significant runoff and into the Whitewater Wash potentially affecting crossings.

Heavy rain can be expected for the mountains, which could result in significant runoff and possible flooding for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service has issued special concern for a high flow and possible flooding in the Whitewater River wash down to the Coachella Canal near the Salton Sea.

According to the NWS: A high freezing-level will initially keep most of the precipitation falling in the mountains as rain, which will run off into the Whitewater River wash. Rainfall of four to six inches appears likely on the mountain slopes above the San Gorgonio Pass by Sunday morning, with three-quarters to around an inch possible in the Valley.

The NWS warned that residents should be prepared for road closures and listen for later advisories.