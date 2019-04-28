NAPA Auto Parts hosts fundraiser for dumpster puppies and dogs recovered from suspect's home

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - All NAPA Auto Parts stores throughout the valley are participating in a fundraiser Sunday April 28, 2019, as part of a local effort to help the surviving puppies that were rescued from the Coachella dumpster as well as the 38 dogs recovered from the home of the suspect.

“It’s been kind of amazing...people coming in and donating items," said Robert Hernandez an employee at NAPA Auto Parts who helped care for the puppies until Animal Services arrived on scene. In addition to cash donations, NAPA Auto Parts stores are collecting towels, blankets and doys toys.

“It was just an opportunity for us to get involved and help the community give back a bit,” said Cameron Uzelman, the owner of all NAPA Auto Parts stores throughout the valley. He announced that 20 percent of all sales made at any NAPA Auto Parts store on Sunday will go towards helping not only the surviving six puppies rescued from the dumpster outside of the coachella store, but also the 38 dogs recovered from the home of Deborah Culwell, the woman allegedly seen disposing of the puppies in a dumpster.

The puppies in that knotted bag were discovered 17 minutes later by Jerry Delgado: "I was coming around the back...I heard those puppies...I ripped it open and two of them came out. No one was around," said Delgado.

Employees at NAPA Auto Parts say they’re still getting phone calls from people around the world wanting to help. And with people dropping off donations all day, they say they’re encouraged by the support of the community

“We’ve gotten cash donations…the golfers at the Westin Hills Country Club they put a pool together the winner brought the money over donated $200," said Hernandez.

All financial contributions will be donated to the ASK foundation, the non-profit partner of Riverside County Animal Services. The foundation will then distribute funds between the puppies, the 38 shelter dogs and other special-needs animals.

“The great thing about the ASK foundation, is whenever we need something right away, the ASK foundation can provide the funding," said John Welsh, a spokesperson for Riverside County Animal Services.

Employees say they’ll be accepting donations all week.

"It’s heartwarming seeing how many people care for the puppies. Any dog in general...it’s a life and we should cherish it," said Hernandez.

NAPA Auto parts will be open until 9pm on Sunday if you’d like to still participate in their fundraiser or drop off blanket, towel or toy donations throughout the upcoming week. Here is a list of valley locations:

NAPA Auto Parts Desert Area Corporation 42100 Beacon Hl Palm Desert, CA 92211 (760) 340-0588



NAPA Auto Parts Desert Area Corporation 68733 E Palm Canyon Dr Cathedral City, CA 92234 (760) 328-8804



NAPA Auto Parts Desert Area Corporation 45650 Fargo St Indio, CA 92201 (760) 775-1023

