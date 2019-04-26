NAPA Auto Parts hosting Sunday fundraiser to help puppies rescued from dumpster

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - NAPA Auto Parts, the adjacent store that helped the puppies recovered from the dumpster in Coachella last week, has decided to host a fundraiser this upcoming Sunday, April 28, 2019. Twenty percent of any purchase at a valley NAPA Auto Parts store will go towards helping the puppies allegedly thrown in the dumpster by Deborah Culwell, the 38 other dogs recovered at her Coachella home, and other “special-needs” animals at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. All NAPA Auto Parts valley stores will also be accepting and collecting blanket, towel and dog toy donations on Sunday that they will take to the Animal Campus.



Cameron Uzelman, the owner of NAPA Auto Parts stores throughout the Coachella Valley, says the response from the community since our original story broke has been overwhelming.



“I’m really proud of my employees down here reacting to an unexpected situation...as well as the good Samaritan that did go next door to get the formula and get the bottle and help take care of these puppies until the animal shelter could arrive,” said Uzelman.



Since his staff helped rescue the seven puppies found in the dumpster, he says their store received dozens of calls from people commending their efforts and wanting to help: “I spent some time here on Tuesday filtering phone calls from people all across the country. We actually had a lady call from Great Britain on Thursday which was kind of interesting...people seeing the piece [and] the community doing the right thing, and people phoning just wanting to talk about the situation and congratulate my team down here, as well as the good Samaritan who did the right thing,” said Uzelman.



Since so many people have called his store wanting to get involved, Uzelman decided to host this fundraiser on Sunday at all NAPA Auto Parts stores throughout the valley: “This being a nation-wide story...that’s why we want to do this sale here on Sunday and give back to the community. I think a lot of people don’t know where to go or what to do in order to give a donation,” said Uzelman. “Come on down if you need brakes for your car or batteries or car wash supplies or equipment for your garage we have all that stuff here in stock,” he said.

You can also make a financial donation directly here: ASKfoundation.org or www.rcdas.org

Here is a list of all NAPA Auto Parts store locations that are participating this upcoming Sunday:

1

NAPA Auto Parts

Desert Area Corporation

42100 Beacon Hl

Palm Desert, CA 92211

(760) 340-0588

2

NAPA Auto Parts

Desert Area Corporation

68733 E Palm Canyon Dr

Cathedral City, CA 92234

(760) 328-8804

3

NAPA Auto Parts

Desert Area Corporation

45650 Fargo St

Indio, CA 92201

(760) 775-1023

4

NAPA Auto Parts

Desert Area Corporation

49251 Grapefruit Blvd

Coachella, CA 92236

(760) 279-6001