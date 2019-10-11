Nancy Sinatra to host Plaza Theatre fundraiser

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - February can't come soon enough for the Plaza Theatre.

On Thursday, the City of Palm Springs announced Nancy Sinatra will be hosting a special fundraiser in February to benefit the restoration of the venue.

"As the daughter of Frank Sinatra, perhaps one of the most famous of the many Hollywood celebrities who helped put Palm Springs on the international stage, Nancy has many fond memories of growing up here and is a huge supporter of preserving our past and our city's historic architecture," said Councilmember J.R. Roberts via news release.

Roberts and Mayor Robert Moon are spearheading restoration and fundraising efforts for the Plaza, per the release.

Plaza Theatre restoration partnership and donation

A city consultant for the restoration estimated that it would cost $10-12 million. So far, $200,000 has been raised, with the largest donations coming from Modernism Week ($100,000) and the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation ($50,000).

Plaza theater

The city's most renowned shuttered theater located at 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive will hold the event during Modernism Week on February 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 .p.m. "Special celebrity guests" are expected and the event will include a conversation with the audience.

Tickets go on sale on November 1 at 12 noon. More details to follow at modernismweek.com.

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon reflects

For more information on fundraising and restoration, go to www.savetheplazatheatreps.com.