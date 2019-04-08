Name unveiled for Living Desert's baby giraffe
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens unveiled the name for the baby giraffe born last month.
"We are thrilled to formally announce our baby giraffe's name – Vicki Lou," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert
Zoo officials said the name was chosen by an anonymous person who donated $100,000. The anonymous donor chose to name the giraffe in honor of a loved one.
Vicki Lou was born on March 20, 2019, to mother, Dadisi, and father, Hesabu. Zoo officials said that as of last week, Vicky Lou weighs 149.6 pounds and stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall.
The baby giraffe made her public debut on March 29.
You can see the whole herd, and even get up close and personal, by participating in the giraffe feedings every day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $7 per person or $5 for members. The Living Desert is open daily from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.
"We are grateful for our anonymous donor's generosity and support of The Living Desert," said Jan Hawkins, Director of Development. "By naming our newest giraffe calf, our donors are sharing their commitment to the future of desert wildlife here in the Coachella Valley and around the world."
According to the zoo, the donation will go towards helping support giraffe conservation projects like Wild Nature Institute's environmental education programs.
Different types of giraffe species are listed from "vulnerable" to "critically endangered" for extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. According to the zoo, there are fewer than 98,000 giraffes in the wild. The animal's population has declined 40% over the last 30 years.
WNI works with teachers and schools to inspire the next generation of Tanzanian conservationists through educational materials, storytelling, activities, and workshops. Click here if you want to learn more about the program or donate.
