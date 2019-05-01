N Indian Canyon to remain closed until Friday

News

Palm Springs officials announce N Indian Canyon Drive at the Whitewater wash will remain closed until at least Friday.

The roadway has been closed since early Saturday morning due to heavy sand build up as a result of strong winds.

According to our First Alert Weather team, a wind advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley today until midnight.

Read: More Gusty Winds Today

Officials said they have enlisted more contractors to speed up the sand removal and clean up process.

