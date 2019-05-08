N Indian Canyon closed due to wind & sand pile-up

Previous closure at N Indian Canyon due to sand and winds

The Palm Springs Police Department announced N Indian Canyon has been closed yet again due to winds and sand pile-up.

Indian Canyon will be closed from Tramview Road to Garnet Road.

According to News Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, winds will be exceeding speeds of 30 MPH in the valley.

Gusty wind, exceeding 30 MPH, will be felt in the Coachella Valley again this evening. A slight warm up is in the forecast midweek before the next weather system arrives bringing cooler and wetter weather to SoCal. https://t.co/VxLmkwzrRg pic.twitter.com/zd1yApveUf — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) May 7, 2019

