News

N Indian Canyon closed due to wind & sand pile-up

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 09:55 PM PDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 09:56 PM PDT

The Palm Springs Police Department announced N Indian Canyon has been closed yet again due to winds and sand pile-up.

Indian Canyon will be closed from Tramview Road to Garnet Road.

According to News Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, winds will be exceeding speeds of 30 MPH in the valley.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on road closures.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries