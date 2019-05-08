N Indian Canyon closed due to wind & sand pile-up
The Palm Springs Police Department announced N Indian Canyon has been closed yet again due to winds and sand pile-up.
Indian Canyon will be closed from Tramview Road to Garnet Road.
According to News Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, winds will be exceeding speeds of 30 MPH in the valley.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on road closures.
