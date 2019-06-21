N Indian Canyon closed due to "poor visibility & sand build-up"

N Indian Canyon closed

N Indian Canyon, just off the Interstate 10 exit heading into Palm Springs, has been closed through the Whitewater Wash.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced Thursday shortly after 8 p.m., N Indian Canyon from Tramview Road to Garnett Avenue has been closed due to "poor visibility and sand build up."

Gene Autry Trail also shut down at the wash at around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson says gusts could reach upwards to 50 mph and even exceeding 50 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass and up HWY 62

Thursday Chat: Windy today, windy tomorrow but at least temperatures are cooling down... right? https://t.co/Ld3Zejf1nv pic.twitter.com/vhv2eoPVPR — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) June 21, 2019

No word on any other road closures, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.