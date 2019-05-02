N Indian Canyon between I-10 & Tramview Rd back open
The Palm Springs Police Department announce N Indian Canyon between Interstate 10 and Tramview Road is back open.
The roadway had been closed since early Saturday morning due to heavy sand build up as a result of strong winds.
The city had originally announced the road would be closed until Friday.
