News

N Indian Canyon between I-10 & Tramview Rd back open

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 03:42 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 03:43 PM PDT

The Palm Springs Police Department announce N Indian Canyon between Interstate 10 and Tramview Road is back open.

The roadway had been closed since early Saturday morning due to heavy sand build up as a result of strong winds.

The city had originally announced the road would be closed until Friday.


