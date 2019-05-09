News

N Indian Canyon back open

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department announced N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash is back open.

The roadway was closed on Tuesday due to the heavy winds and sand pile-up

