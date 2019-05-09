N Indian Canyon back open
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department announced N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash is back open.
The roadway was closed on Tuesday due to the heavy winds and sand pile-up
Stay with News Channel 3 for any road closure updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15