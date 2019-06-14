N Indian Canyon at the Wash closed due low visibility
N Indian Canyon has been closed at the wash yet again due to low visibility and sand pile up, the Palm Springs Police Department announced Thursday just before 10 p.m.
This has become a regular occurrence this year, with some closures lasting several days.
No word on how long this closure will last or if any other roads are at risk of closing, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
