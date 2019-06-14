News

N Indian Canyon at the Wash closed due low visibility

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 09:59 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:59 PM PDT

N Indian Canyon has been closed at the wash yet again due to low visibility and sand pile up, the Palm Springs Police Department announced Thursday just before 10 p.m.

This has become a regular occurrence this year, with some closures lasting several days.

No word on how long this closure will last or if any other roads are at risk of closing, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries