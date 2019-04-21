N. Gene Autry, N. Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to wind
Wind reducing visibility in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - N. Gene Autry and N. Indian Canyon are both closed at the wash.
Palm Springs Police Department tweeted out high winds and visibility issues have caused a closure at North Gene Autry between I-10 and Via Escuela. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
Saturday night, N. Indian Canyon was also closed at the wash due to poor visibility and sand buildup.
A Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended locally until 9 am. A Windblown Dust Advisory is also in place by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on these closures.
