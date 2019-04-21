News

N. Gene Autry, N. Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to wind

Wind reducing visibility in Palm Springs

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 07:03 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 07:54 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - N. Gene Autry and N. Indian Canyon are both closed at the wash. 

Palm Springs Police Department tweeted out high winds and visibility issues have caused a closure at North Gene Autry between I-10 and Via Escuela. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

 

 

Saturday night, N. Indian Canyon was also closed at the wash due to poor visibility and sand buildup.

 

 

Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended locally until 9 am. A Windblown Dust Advisory is also in place by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on these closures. 


