N. Gene Autry, N. Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to wind

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - N. Gene Autry and N. Indian Canyon are both closed at the wash.

Palm Springs Police Department tweeted out high winds and visibility issues have caused a closure at North Gene Autry between I-10 and Via Escuela. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Palm Springs Police Department Road Closure at Gene Autry and the Wash

— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) April 21, 2019

Saturday night, N. Indian Canyon was also closed at the wash due to poor visibility and sand buildup.

— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) April 21, 2019

A Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended locally until 9 am. A Windblown Dust Advisory is also in place by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on these closures.